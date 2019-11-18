Safaree and Erica Mena are expecting their first child together and have done a fine job at updating their followers with the special moments that come with a growing baby bump. Just last week Safaree joked that he wanted to sue Donald Trump after Eric sprained her ankle on the streets of New York and now Safaree has gifted his wife with a necklace worth $42K to inspire her creative endeavors.



Erica turned 32 earlier this month and according to TMZ the necklace that reads "Her" is the name of Erica's clothing and jewelry line that Safaree's encouraging Erica to start up again. The publication details how the Safaree commissioned Eden Diamonds to make the pendant that's rose and white gold with 28.5 carats of VS 1/2 clarity diamonds - peep the neck piece here. Apparently Erica plans to relaunch her company in the first quarter of 2020. The brand shut down previously after Erica found out one of her employees was embezzling.

The thoughtful gifts comes just a few weeks after Erica gifted Safaree with a "daddy" stamped rose gold Cuban link.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this. I'm excited!" Safaree said when they first revealed they were expecting. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."