Safaree and Erica Mena are patiently waiting for the arrival of their first daughter together and the "Hunnid" rapper has already been sending her messages in patois so she can be accustomed to her father's voice before her debut in the world. Erica has been showcasing her growing bump on Instagram and unfortunately, the Love & Hip Hop star has sprained her ankle seemingly putting her on bed rest.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Safaree uploaded a video to his Instagram feed that sees his wife wrapped in a fur coat getting escorted from a hospital after her fall. Erica looks like she's doing fine with a big smile on her face while Safaree's caption jokes about taking the matter up with Donald Trump.

"My wife fell and sprained her ankle last night on a bum ass New York City hole in the street... I’m so mad. We should sue the city or trump! but at least she looks fabulous," he wrote.

"We're going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working," Safaree joked when discussing how he and Erica plan to keep their daughter out of the spotlight. "I was working very early. I'm about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working."