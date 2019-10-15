Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are expecting their first child together and it's going to be a girl. The couple announced the news last week when they held a party that showcased pink fireworks for the official gender reveal. The celebration came just a few days after the duo got married, and in light of all the parties, Erica has gifted her man with a sweet push present that came in the form of a diamond gold chain.

Safaree shared a clip of his present to Instagram that sees him showing off the blinding 14-carat rose gold Cuban link that reads "Daddy."

"My wife sent a gift to my grooms suite yesterday and I was speechless. The card said this is from Her and our unborn child To Daddy 😱 That just gave it a whole new meaning. Means so much to me! Thank you to my wife @iamerica_mena 💎 #Daddy i cant wait to be a father," he captioned the post.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this. I'm excited!" Safaree said in the first video that revealed they're having a baby. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."