Safaree Samuels is expecting his first child with his new wife Erica Mena and it's clear that he's beyond excited to be a father. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything," he previously stated.

Safaree has shared a recent update to Instagram of some of his father duties he's taking care of before his daughter arrives and one of them has him reading to his daughter in the womb so she becomes familiar with his voice. Naturally, being the Jamaican he is he recorded his voice in Patois so his daughter also gets acquainted with her culture even before she's out of the womb. "I just recorded my 1st voicebook for babies in the womb! Should I write a kids book? 😂🤦🏾‍♂️😩 My daughter is gonna have her hands full dealing with a crazy man like me," he captioned the clip.

"We're going to be selective but at the same time, this baby will come out of the womb working," Safaree joked when discussing how their baby will be incorporated into their lifestyle. "I was working very early. I'm about to pull a DJ Khaled. As soon as this baby comes out, we are working."