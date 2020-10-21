Those old tweets can get an artist caught up in the drama, and Sada Baby is the latest to learn that lesson the hard way. As he has been celebrating the release of the Nicki Minaj-assisted remix to his viral hit "Whole Lotta Choppas," those internet sleuths were hard at work. In tweets that go back as far as 2011, Sada Baby is quoted as writing that he doesn't like dark-skinned people, was tired of Beyoncé, wanted homosexuality to become illegal, and wanted to roofie one of his followers before raping them.

Initially, Sada Baby was unapologetic in his response to the resurfaced tweets. "FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweetin them n not me I don’t have the twitter app on my phone," the rapper stated. "You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m f*cked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for."

He later returned to offer an apology in a video he uploaded to Instagram. "Couple tweets and old tweets came out earlier, you feel me, from 2011 when the n*gga was like 17, 18 all that type of sh*t," Sada said. "My first initial response to the tweets on my story may give people the idea that I don't sympathize with females that have been raped or situations. I'm almost 30-years-old and I don't f*ckin' tweet, don't got the password to my Twitter, none of that... That's old sh*t that you can't judge me on. As far as the homophobic tweets, I got homosexuals that work at my label, you feel me, that's personally worked with me. I deal with him twice, two, three times out the month."

He went on to address the colorism accusation. "My baby brother is blacker than Lil Yachty," said Sada. "You can't think I'm a colorist. All that sh*t is just some old sh*t from when a n*gga was young and just wildin' out." He compared his previous behavior to what would be considered trolling today. He emphasized that he doesn't align his current views with those tweets and has matured since that time in his life. "That sh*t is not acceptable." Watch his explanation below.