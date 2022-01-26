Saba's debut album Bucket List Project was released on October 27th, 2016. Executive produced by none other than himself, the album received features from Noname, Smino, Jean Deaux, Ravyn Lenae, and legendary lyrical flamethrower, Twista. Bucket List Project was critically acclaimed, with Pitchfork saying "it is superbly written and performed. Saba is a crafty storyteller who makes full use of his long memory and slithering wordplay." That, on the heels of a notable feature on Chance The Rapper's highly regarded Acid Rap mixtape, allowed Saba to hit the ground running.



Mat Hayward/Getty Images

On April 5th, 2018, Saba released his second studio album Care For Me. The circumstances surrounding the now 27 year old rapper forced him to look internally on this project, resulting in a heartfelt exegesis on the states of mind he went through. In February of 2017, Saba lost his cousin (and best friend) John Walt to a stabbing. He spoke on his means of expression, saying "Care For Me is the first time I delve into talking about depression and anxiety, and then all of these factors as to why I am the way I am. A lot of it had to do with losing my best friend and older cousin, Walt, which is throughout the album."

Care For Me managed to receive even higher praise than Saba's debut album, showing a clear upward trajectory. Now, Saba has a batch of esteemed artists accompanying him on his third.

Few Good Things, releasing February 4th, has features from Krayzie Bone, Black Thought, Smino, 6LACK, Eryn Allen Kane, G Herbo and more. With a feature list that astounding, it's possible that Saba may pull off the trifecta.





Are you looking forward to Saba's newest offering, Few Good Things? Share your thoughts below.