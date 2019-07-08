Though we've all but adopted the streaming era as the new normal, leaving many tenets of the previous business in our wake, there remains one stubborn holdover. Many classic mixtapes, the bulk of which surfaced during the early 2010s, failed to make the jump. Now, it can't be easy tracking down and clearing samples, but the fact remains that fans aren't entirely pleased with the mixtape drought. We demand convenience, don't we? Luckily, several classic tapes have recently made the jump, including Chance The Rapper's Acid Rap and 10 Day. What a time to be alive.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Clearly, a nostalgic dose of Chano fever hit an all-time high, prompting fans to mobilize behind the Chi-town hero. What followed was an impressive "first-week" for the 2013 album, which premiered at number five on the Billboard 200. In fact, the re-release of Acid Rap actually solidified the album as Chance's highest charting drop thus far, a statistic that reveals the depths of the project's cult status.

It's not often one gets to experience two releases of the same album. Perhaps a double dose of congratulations are in order. Did you listen to Acid Rap on the re-up?

