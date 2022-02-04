Saba Shares "Few Good Things" Ft. Pivot Gang, Black Thought, G Herbo, Mereba, Krayzie Bone

Just one month ahead of embarking on his international tour, Saba shares his stellar release, Few Good Things. The independent Chicago rapper recently released "Survivor's Guilt" featuring a look from G Herbo, and that track marked the fourth single from his latest album that hosts several noteworthy names. Krayzie Bone, Mereba, Smino, Black Thought, Pivot Gang, and several others help round out the record, and in a press release, Saba spoke his inspiration behind the album's title.

“The concept of ‘Few Good Things’ is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” he said. “It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons, and an empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

Stream Few Good Things and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Free Samples ft. Cheflee

2. One Way or Every N***** With a Budget

3. Survivor's Fuilt ft. G Herbo

4. An Interlude Called Circus ft. Eryn Allen Kane

5. Fearmonger ft. Daoud

6. Come My Way ft. Krayzie Bone

7. Still ft. 6LACK, Smino

8. Simpler Time ft. Mereba

9. Soldier ft. Pivot Gang

10. If I Had a Dollar ft. Benjamin Earl Turner

11. Stop That

12. Make Believe ft. Fousheé

13. 2012 ft. Day Wave

14. Few Good Things ft. Black Thought & Eryn Allen Kane