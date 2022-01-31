Saba Recruits G Herbo For "Survivor's Guilt"

It's been four years since Saba's unveiled his last studio album, Care For Me. A critically acclaimed body of work that landed on many year-end lists, the rapper is now preparing to follow it up with the release of his upcoming project, Few Good Things. The album's due out this Friday and ahead of its release, Saba offered fans a promising taste of what he has in store on Few Good Things.

Over the weekend, Saba came through with "Survivor's Guilt" ft. fellow Chicago native G Herbo. Saba delivers a sleek banger over Daoud and daedaePIVOT's sleek 808-heavy production as he and G Herbo reflect on their experiences living in Chicago.

Saba's upcoming project is set to include appearances from Krayzie Bone, Smino, 6lack, and more.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m still on my square like a plaintiff

Be careful they armed and they dangerous

For diamonds, some n***as is spiraling

They want us in boxes but can’t contain us, oh my God

