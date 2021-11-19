Saba Shares Hot New Track From His Upcoming Album, “Stop That”

On the cover art of his latest release, Saba writes, “To everybody tweaking on themselves, undervaluation their own worth and ideas… Stop it please. Keep the family close – few people will show you love the way they can.”

At the beginning of November, the 27-year-old announced via Instagram that his third album, Few Good Things will be “coming soon.” The next day, he dropped off the project’s first single, “Fearmonger,” which has been receiving positive feedback from fans.

“At the time of making this record, I was beginning to realize how big of a hold fears actually had on me. With big decisions to make, I was never sure if I was doing the right thing,” the Chicago native wrote to his followers. “Fearing if I was actually doing enough. Fear had become something that I just accepted. No longer trying to overcome it. Fear of losing everything. Fear of failure. Fear of not being enough. I walk uncharted territory and it makes me think of my own family and their own relationships to fear, failure, and success.”

From the sounds of things, Saba’s upcoming project is set to be one hell of an emotional rollercoaster, and we can’t wait.

Quotable Lyrics:

We talking 'bout generational wealth

The pressure I built for myself

For all of the people who pics on my grandmama shelf

Who heard her say "Give me the belt"

I would imagine one day, call it manifestation, a man would get taken away

We wasn't plannin' vacation, like internet bandwidth was laggin'

This feel like it's back in day