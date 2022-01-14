Saba & Krayzie Bone Unleash New Single "Come My Way"

We're approaching nearly four years since Saba dropped off his last studio album, CARE FOR ME. Met with nothing but acclaim, the Chicago artist is finally revving up for the release of his next body of work, Few Good Things come. Ahead of its release, he blessed fans with a brand new single titled, "Come My Way" ft. Krayzie Bone. The jazzy harmonies and downtempo production perfectly unite Saba and Krayzie Bone on wax for an "ode to nostalgia, and growing up," as the Chicago artist described in a statement.

"When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique,” Saba said of the impact Bone Thugs had on him growing up. “I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it. It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative.“

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'ma tell him to be careful 'cause a copper wanna kill him

And the family in the ghetto

From the bottom of the barrel, I'ma run it like a pharaoh

N***a, this is for the peasants who be worried bout the peso

