Wu-Tang Clan icon RZA is returning to the director's chair for a new film that will premiere at this year's SXSW Festival. Back in 2018, we shared the trailer for Cut Throat City, and while there was talk back then of an official release date slated for 2019, the year came and went without any updates. Fortunately, Cut Throat City will debut at SXSW this March, and specific dates will be shared later this month.



Photo Courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment

The press release describes the project as an "explosive film" that stars Shameik Moore (who portrays Raekwon in Wu-Tang: An American Saga), T.I., Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, Ethan Hawke, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham, Rob Morgan, Keean Johnson, Denzel Whitaker, Sam Daly, Isaiah Washington, and Eiza Gonzalez.

The synopsis of Cut Throat City reads: "A story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, with no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around - by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money." Check out the trailer below.