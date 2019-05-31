The protests for and against the fur ban in New York City has brought out many celebrities, including Safaree Samuels. The Love & Hip Hop New York star recently made a public declaration that he is pro-fur by giving a speech that was so impassioned, he made the local news. Samuels stated that thousands of people would lose their jobs if fur was banned, while others argued that the ban was an attack on urban communities because it has been a cultural staple among minorities.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

On the opposing side of the picket line is RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan who wrote a letter to city council members, asking that they approve a bill that "prohibits the sale or offer for sale of fur apparel, except used fur apparel and fur apparel that is worn as a matter of religious custom." PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) shared RZA's letter to councilmember and co-chair of the Black, Latino/a, & Asian Caucus, Ydanis Rodriguez. RZA says that black people showing off their socio-economic status by wearing fur is a thing of the past.