Ol' Dirty Bastard may no longer be here with us, but his son, Young Dirty Bastard, is carrying on his legacy. The rapper is not only his father's doppelganger in appearance, but judging from YDB's Growing Up Hip Hop New York features, the father-son duo possesses the same eccentric attitude. The rapper has filled in his father's place while on tour with the Wu-Tang Clan, so many fans were confused when he wasn't chosen to portray ODB in the hip hop collective's Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, RZA explained that they did consider YDB for the role, but it just didn't work out in the end. "He did audition," RZA said. "He did good. He took classes. He just [needs] more time to develop his acting skills." Angie couldn't help but comment on how much YDB looks like his father. After exchanging some jokes about YDB's current appearance on Growing Up Hip Hop New York and how he said he wants to get as many women pregnant as possible, RZA paid the rapper a few compliments.

"He's a beautiful kid, anyway. Something about him..." RZA stated before Angie interrupted him to call YDB "magnetic." He's definitely a character, to say the least. Check out RZA's full interview with Angie Martinez below, and make sure you catch a couple of YDB's Growing Up Hip Hop highlights while you're down there, as well.