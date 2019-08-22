Wu-Tang Clan ain't nothin' to f*ck with but they are a group that you can rely on, apparently. So, Die Antwoord found themselves in hot water recently after a video of both Ninja and ¥o-landi getting into an altercation with Andy Butler of Hercules and Love. Although Ninja got physical with Butler, it's ¥o-landi who sparked controversy after using a homophobic slur in the altercation. In the PC era, you can't just hurl discriminatory slurs as people and expect things to be all good. They were subsequently dropped from Riot Festival who called on Staten Island's Wu-Tang Clan to fill in.

For Chicago fans, you'll be happy to know that Wu-Tang Clan will be in the building next Saturday for Riot Fest. After the festival organizers announced that "Die Antwoord will no longer be performing at Riot Fest 2019," they came in the next day with news that Wu-Tang Clan would be performing instead. It should be a great show considering it's the 25th anniversary of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and they've been on the road all summer to commemorate the anniversary.

Riot Fest wasn't the only festival to take a stand against Die Antwoord. 2019 Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky has also dropped the group from their festival line-up but it's unclear whether we could expect Wu-Tang Clan to come to the rescue, again.