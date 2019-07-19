When you think about some of the shoes that are iconic in the realm of hip-hop, Jordans are probably the first thing that comes to mind. While it may be true that rappers do love their Jordans, it's also true that they have a wide taste in sneakers. Perhaps the most unlikely hero in hip-hop sneaker culture is the Clarks Originals Wallabee. The shoe has a very interesting silhouette that is much different than what most people are used to. Regardless, it's stood the test of time and the brand continues to release new models and colorways.

This Saturday, July 20th, Clarks is coming out with a brand new collaboration featuring the Wu-Tang Clan who just came off the 25th anniversary of their first album. This collab will include three colorways of the classic Wallabee which will be Brown, Maple, and Navy. These sneakers will be made of suede and have a plethora of fine details that will appeal to the biggest of Wu-Tang fans.

If you're looking to cop these, they will be available on ClarksUSA.com as of tomorrow in both men's and women's sizes.

Image via Clarks

Image via Clarks

Image via Clarks