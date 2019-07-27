Earlier this year, we announced that Dave East had joined the cast of Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which is set to debut on September 4th East would be playing the role of Method Man, which he's previously shown pictures of himself on the set as. 3 months after that announcement, at the start of last month, it was also announced that Brooklyn rapper, Joey Bada$$, had joined Angie Martinez on Power 105, to reveal that he would also be joining the upcoming Hulu series, taking on the role of Inspectah Deck. And now, the drama series, which will be created and penned by Alex Tse and NY musician, actor, and director, RZA; has previewed its new trailer.

The series will be based on both The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, and will be set in early '90s New York during the infamous crack-cocaine epidemic, retelling the famed story of the iconic group's emergence. During Hulu's official announcement of the project's straight-to-series order back in October, RZA said "I'm delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse. "Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, 'Wu-Tang is for the Children.'" Method Man, who is also credited as an executive producer on the project, said in his own statement at the time that the series would be marking a huge victory for hip-hop as a whole. "Imagine, Hulu, and Wu-Tang—I'm thrilled with this collaboration," he said. "This is a major win for hip hop." The series' September debut will kick of with a three-episode release, followed bya single episode drop every Wednesday throughout the whole first season. Check out the dope trailer below!