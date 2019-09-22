Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a classic story. Released in 1843, A Christmas Carol brought the world the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. The story has been adapted various times such as Bill Murray's 1988 comedy Scrooged and 1992's The Muppet Christmas Carol. Now, the film will be reinvented yet again for a new generation. According toThe Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are developing a musical reimagining of the timeless tale. Sean Anders and John Morris of the Daddy's Home films are writing and directing. Details of who Reynolds and Ferrell are playing have yet to be revealed, although one would imagine Ferrell taking the role of Scrooge or one of the ghosts.

Reynolds has been on a roll these past few years, and continues his hot streak with several projects in the works. He just appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and has the sequel flick The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard with co-star Samuel L Jackson dropping soon. Reynolds also has the Michael Bay Netflix action film 6 Underground in the works. Will Ferrell's recent films include Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Holmes & Watson, and Daddy's Home 2.