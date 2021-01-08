mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Taps Lil Baby For Boi-1da-Produced Banger "Ugly" & Shares NSFW Visual

Erika Marie
January 08, 2021 00:21
Ugly
Russ Feat. Lil Baby
Produced by Boi-1da

They take their party to the strip club as they spit braggart bars.


This powerhouse trifecta is stepping into 2021 on a mission. Individually, Russ, Lil Baby, and Boi-1da have amassed successful careers as respected artists, so it's only fitting that their collaboration "Ugly" is one to be celebrated. Russ began hyping their single "Ugly" on Instagram where he shared a brief clip of the visual to the track. The hitmakers dropped the single and the colorful—and salacious—music video that features the artists making it rain on several strippers vying for their attention.

Lyrically, both Russ and Lil Baby boss up as they spit boastful bars about a few favorite topics among artists: women, money, and luxury. This is Russ and Lil Baby's first offering of 2021 and they certainly aren't messing around. Check out the NSFW visual to Russ, Baby, and Boi-1da's banger "Ugly" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Custom-made everything, I'm feelin' kinda stylish
I don't feel like drivin', so I'm slidin' with the driver
Stripper party last night, thirty-six thousand
Young, rich, and reckless, don't forget we that we be wildin'
Cap rappers runnin' off a sweat, they not allowed in

Russ Lil Baby Boi-1da
Russ Taps Lil Baby For Boi-1da-Produced Banger "Ugly" & Shares NSFW Visual
