Russ & Busta Rhymes Trade Bars As Equals On "Line Em Up"

Yesterday, Russ came through and delivered his new CHOMP EP, a project that found him aligning with some of the game's most respected lyricists across the board. A lineup that includes the likes of KXNG Crooked, Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, Black Thought, and Ab-Soul, who has been notably absent from the spotlight of late. In any case, it's a solid look for the independent mogul, who has proven capable of keeping stride to an impressive degree. Even when tasked with trading bars with the Dragon himself, Russ made sure to deliver in that regard.

Over a smooth and non-invasive instrumental from The Alchemist, itself a worthwhile co-sign, Russ and Busta Rhymes proceed to put in work with a lengthy verse apiece. Charged with setting things off, Russ weaves an impressive flow-scheme as he puts forth flexes. "I heard that money comes in waves they say I drowned at 23," he raps. "And I’ve been drowning ever since, I might need counseling for this shit." Busta picks up where he left off with a potent dose of ELE2 energy, explosive in his delivery though restrained in his own way.

Check out the slick new collaboration below, and for more where that came from, CHOMP is available right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I heard that money comes in waves they say I drowned at 23

And I’ve been drowning ever since

I might need counseling for this shit

Because I climbed the mountain fast and all I found was just a cliff

The lesson there is getting there is way more fun than getting there

But here we are compliantly got INC’s in Delaware