Russ No Longer Wants To Be Taken Advantage Of On "Hard For Me"

Fresh off of the release of his bar-heavy Chomp EP,Russ continues to crank out singles. He's one of the hardest working artists in the game, creating and sharing his music at will as he's an independent artist trying to teach others how to follow in his footsteps. We've received albums worth of new music from Russ in 2020 alone, and he's back with another melodic offering: "Hard For Me."

On the track, Russ laments over a relationship turned sour and adds that he's no longer willing to invest energy into people who can't reciprocate that effort. Russ never hesitates to share his emotions and thoughts through creative avenues, and "Hard For Me" doesn't stray from the formula. Stream Russ's latest Scott Storch-produced single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches are the devil, you can tell 'em, "Go to Hell"

You can tell I'm disappointed, I just feel defeated

You were everything I need, how come you ain't need me?

Why the fuck did I stay when you would up and leave me?

And why's is it so easy? (Damn)