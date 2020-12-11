mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ No Longer Wants To Be Taken Advantage Of On "Hard For Me"

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 01:45
362 Views
80
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Hard For Me
Russ
Produced by Scott Storch

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The independent artist laments over relationships that aren't reciprocal.


Fresh off of the release of his bar-heavy Chomp EP,Russ continues to crank out singles. He's one of the hardest working artists in the game, creating and sharing his music at will as he's an independent artist trying to teach others how to follow in his footsteps. We've received albums worth of new music from Russ in 2020 alone, and he's back with another melodic offering: "Hard For Me."

On the track, Russ laments over a relationship turned sour and adds that he's no longer willing to invest energy into people who can't reciprocate that effort. Russ never hesitates to share his emotions and thoughts through creative avenues, and "Hard For Me" doesn't stray from the formula. Stream Russ's latest Scott Storch-produced single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches are the devil, you can tell 'em, "Go to Hell"
You can tell I'm disappointed, I just feel defeated
You were everything I need, how come you ain't need me?
Why the fuck did I stay when you would up and leave me?
And why's is it so easy? (Damn)

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  0
  2
  362
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ Scott Storch
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ No Longer Wants To Be Taken Advantage Of On "Hard For Me"
80
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject