Russ Drops "Chomp" Ft. Ab-Soul, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, & More

His fans never go hungry because Russ makes sure to feed them new tracks regularly, and he took a bite out of Hip Hop for his latest project. Russ recently shared that he was readying his five-track EP Chomp, and after sharing the features, fans expected this one to pack a punch. Last Friday (November 13) Russ dropped the Rap City: The Basement-inspired visual to his single "Who Wants What" with Ab-Soul, and the pair of acclaimed artists dropped bars that are still being played on repeat.

Fans can now listen to all that Chomp has to offer as Russ released the project in full at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday (November 17). The record is an ode to lyricists and the origins of Hip Hop as each beat is carefully crafted to pair well with each artist's fine-tuned bars. Features include additions from KXNG Crooked, Ab-Soul, DJ Premier, Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, and Black Thought. Stream Chomp and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Stockholm Syndrome ft. KXNG Crooked

2. Who Wants What ft. Ab-Soul

3. Inside Job ft. DJ Premier

4. Line Em Up ft. Busta Rhymes

5. Momentum ft. Benny The Butcher & Black Thought