Rubi Rose found herself trending this morning for some shenanigans after she was spotted hanging out with Lil Tjay (who she publicly feuded with a few months ago) and declaring her love for DDG.

21-year-old Rubi Rose has found herself in the news because of her newfound success on OnlyFans, making six figures in a couple of days. However, in real life, she is still being called a clown for her romantic exploits.

You may recall that, a few months ago, Rubi was flown out to smash with Lil Tjay during quarantine. When he refused to pay her flight back home, she aired him out online. Both rappers were clowned hard on social media.

Putting that behind them, the two reunited this weekend, seemingly for some more smashing, posting up on Instagram Stories and just proving how silly their entire beef was in the first place. To make matters worse, Rubi has been calling rapper DDG her man, but he clearly wants nothing to do with her. In a recent story addition to his proper page, he clarified that he's single.

If you're having trouble keeping up with all of this, you're not alone. Just know, this is one big mess and it's definitely not a good look for anyone involved.