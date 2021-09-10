Following some truly awe-inspiring Tiny Desk performances from Yebba, Rico Nasty, and Little Simz over the past couple of weeks, Royce Da 5'9" is now the latest artist to showcase his talents on NPR's ongoing live performance platform. For his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, the acclaimed lyricist welcomed viewers into Heaven, his private studio near Detroit, for a lush 18-minute set.

Throughout his performance, Royce performs Book of Ryan tracks "Anything/Everything" and "God Speed" alongside featured artist Ashley Sorrell, and afterward, he goes back in time a little bit with an intense acoustic rendition of "Dead President Heads" from his 2016's Tabernacle: Trust the Shooter. To conclude his set, Royce gives longtime fans a nostalgic treat, as he offers a spirited, hook-less take on his 1999 debut single "Boom."



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

After opening his set with a soulful performance of "God Speed," Royce Da 5'9" reveals that his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is a special moment for him, as it's held in his sanctuary on the eight-year anniversary of his sobriety.

"This is Tiny Desk, the world famous Tiny Desk, at the world famous Heaven Studios," Royce says between songs. "This is my sanctuary. This is where I spend all my time, and no, we're not open to the public. You can't come rap. I'm also celebrating eight years of sobriety. I decided that I didn't want the game to chew me up and spit me out. I made a promise to myself — I was gonna leave this motherfucker with everything I came with."

Watch Royce's stripped-down Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

