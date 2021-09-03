Little Simz Takes Listeners On A Captivating Journey With "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

The past two weeks have been flooded with huge major label releases from Kanye West and Drake, but do not let those projects stop you from hearing all of the other great music that is releasing. Today, British rapper Little Simz has unleashed an epic 19-track album titled I Might Be Introvert, and the must-hear LP is undoubtedly in the running for one of the best albums of the year.

Featuring previously heard singles such as "Introvert," "I Love You, I Hate You," "Woman," and "Rollin Stone," Little Simz's Sometimes I Might Be Introvert officially arrives packaged with 15 new tracks. The sprawling record stretches for a one-hour and five-minute runtime, and although it boasts features from Cleo Sol and Obongjaya, Little Simz mostly carries the project on her own. As a result, the British rapper's breathtaking album is an emotionally intense and beautifully introspective full-length effort.

Watch the music video for the Sometimes I Might Be Introvert standout track "Point And Kill," and if you're feeling the new track, scroll down further to check out the rest of Little Simz's latest album. Let us know in the comments what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Introvert

2. Woman (feat. Cleo Sol)

3. Two Worlds Apart

4. I Love You, I Hate You

5. Little Q, Pt. 1 (Interlude)

6. Little Q, Pt. 2

7. Gems (Interlude)

8. Speed

9. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came To Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood