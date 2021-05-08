mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Little Simz & Cleo Sol Represent On Their New Collab "Woman"

Aron A.
May 08, 2021 11:52
A new single from Little Simz.


It's been a long time coming but Little Simz will finally unleash a new album this year. The UK rapper's GREY Area arrived in 2019 ahead of her appearance on Top Boy and fans have been longing for a new project ever since. We can assume the pandemic got in the way but rest assured, Sometimes I Might Be Introverted will be coming on September 3rd. 

The rapper dropped of her single, "Introvert" last month and now returns with the second single off of the project, "Woman" ft. Cleo Sol. The breezy new single finds Simz and Cleo Sol showing love and empowering women across the globe.

"I love it when I see women doing their thing and looking flawless; I’m here for that! It’s empowering, it’s inspiring; I wanted to say thank you and I wanted to celebrate them," Simz said in a statement.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Brooklyn ladies, know you hustle on the daily
Innovatin' just like Donna Summer in the eighties
Your time, they seein' you glow now
Intelligence and elegance, show 'em how

Little Simz Cleo Sol
