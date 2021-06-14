Little Simz Is On Their Necks On "Rollin Stone"

Little Simz is revving up for the release of her follow-up to 2019's Grey Area, the third studio album from the UK wordsmith. Her career has reached new heights since then with her role in Top Boy and the recent spree of singles released. Fans have been waiting for a new album and thankfully, Simz is serving up some new heat just in time for the summer. The rapper previously announced her album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert with a slew of promising singles like "Woman" and now, she returns with her latest drop, "Rollin Stone."

Serving as the third single from her forthcoming project, Little Simz flexes her lyrical muscle even harder on "Rollin Stone." Jakob's production merges early grime influences with sprinkles of trap in between. Simz reflects on her resilience and strength on the track, weaving through the electrifying production with ease.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert drops September 3rd.

Quotable Lyrics

Want my suit tailored by Gucci

First-class to Shibuya for the sushi

Give me my cheques and give me my plaques

Want breakdowns and I want my stats, pronto

YÐµah, yeah, God flow

