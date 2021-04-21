mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Little Simz Shares New Single "Introvert"

Aron A.
April 21, 2021 14:28
74 Views
Introvert
Little Simz

Little Simz drops off a brand new single ahead of her new album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert."


It's been two years since we received Little Simz last body of work, Grey Area, a project that earned her critical acclaim and Best Album awards from NME Awards and Ivor Novello Awards. However, in the time since then, she's offered a few singles, and played a major role in the latest season of Top Boy.

Today, Little Simz came through with a brand new single to announce her forthcoming project, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. "Introvert," the project's intro, is a politically charged record where she dives into the topic of race and oppression over a cinematic beat. 

Check out the latest offering from Little Simz below and keep your eyes peeled for more information on her forthcoming project, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

Quotable Lyrics
Now I don't wanna be the one to doctor this
But if you can't feel pain, then you can't feel the opposite
The fight between the Yin and Yang's a fight you'll never win
I studying humans, that makes me an anthropologist

Little Simz
Little Simz
