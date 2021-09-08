It's been over ten years since Bad Meets Evil last joined forces for their full-length project Hell: The Sequel, and many fans have been itching to see Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" unite for a follow-up effort.

It's no wonder that the diabolical duo are in such demand, as both parties are two of the best lyricists in the game to this day. Unsurprising, given that both emcees have long put in their ten-thousand hours -- as longtime listeners know, Em and Royce have been doing this for some time, originally beginning their shared run in the late nineties.

Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Today, Royce took a moment to reflect on an interesting milestone: the twenty-year anniversary of the deep cut fan-favorite "Scary Movies." The song was one of two tracks included on their 1998 double-single, the second of which was titled "Nuttin To Do." A nostalgic display of elite lyricism, the duet ultimately landed a spot on the soundtrack of Scary Movie, a fitting home -- if a little tonally different.

"20 years ago…." captions Royce, S/O my bro Reef." For those wondering, Reef was the producer who actually laced both "Scary Movies" and "Nuttin To Do." Anyone looking to go back and revisit one of the formative Bad Meets Evil tracks would be wise to look back at that early 1998 single, as it contains some of their rawest lyricism.

Check out Royce's nostalgic post below, and be sure to sound off if you're hoping to see another new album from Bad Meets Evil. Or perhaps if that's too much to ask, a sequel to "Scary Movies" would be an interesting direction. Do you remember this classic cut?

LISTEN: Bad Meets Evil - Scary Movies