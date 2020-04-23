Ever since Royce Da 5'9" and Eminem renewed their creative partnership on 2011's Bad Meets Evil album, fans have been excited to witness the follow-up -- especially in a current climate, where both parties are firing on all artistic cylinders. It's fair to say that both Music To Be Murdered By and The Allegory found both emcees in a heightened state, with Royce bringing a new weapon to the battle -- his production.

Skip Bolen/WireImage/Getty Images

On that note, Nickle has been spending his quarantine hunkered down behind the boards, laying down a few beats as he plots his next move. For months now, the masses have been salivating at the thought of some new Bad Meets Evil, especially given that the past few years have seen them increasingly active. With both having recently dropped off solo albums, it seems as if a sequel to Hell: The Sequel is a logical step -- especially if Royce decides to produce the bulk of the project, thus facilitating any back-and-forth that might otherwise stymie the workflow.

Today, Royce took to Instagram to preview a few of his latest instrumentals, coyly pondering which one to send to his "caucasian counterpart." Naturally, both selections sit comfortably in Em's stylistic wheelhouse -- which is to say, uptempo dark bangers. While Royce did seem to outline a pick-one-or-the-other scenario, many were quick to counter with a well-meaning "can't it be both?" Suffice it to say, the people are fiending for some new Bad Meets Evil. And let's be honest, both beats would be swiftly decimated by the Detroit emcees.