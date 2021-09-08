Using one's momentum to their advantage is key when navigating the music industry, and it appears that Yebba understands that completely. Last Friday, the West Memphis, Arkansas native made a scene-stealing appearance on "Yebba's Heartbreak" from Drake's juggernaut sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, and one week later, the sensational singer is preparing her debut studio album.

Before she releases her full-length RCA debut, titled Dawn Out, Yebba has once again positioned herself to impress her fans and draw in more listeners by delivering a soulful NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

During her 19-minute concert, Yebba holds out on a live rendition of "Yebba's Heartbreak" in favor of performing four tracks from her forthcoming debut, including "Stand," "Distance," "All I Ever Wanted," and "How Many Years." Filmed in an intimate setting in New York City, Yebba's heartfelt Tiny Desk Concert reflects one of the gut-wrenching inspirations behind her debut. The album is named after Yebba's mother Dawn, who tragically passed away in 2016.

Check out the 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and arranger's moving Tiny Desk Concert below.

If you liked what you heard, be on the lookout for Yebba's debut studio album when it drops via RCA this Friday. Titled Dawn Out, the project is set to feature production from Mark Ronson and star-studded collaborations with Questlove, the Roots, A$AP Rocky, KAYTRANADA, Pino Palladino, Smino, and more.