whOne year ago on Friday, Pop Smoke was killed by four masked gunmen in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. The rapper was critically wounded on the scene and then later pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Hospital on February 19th, 2020. He was only 20 years old at the time of his death, making the incident even more tragic.



Rappers Doe Boy and Rowdy Rebel decided to hold their own celebration in Brooklyn, Pop Smoke’s hometown, on Friday night. The rappers got together with dozens of friends and family to celebrate the life of the late rapper, sharing their memories on their respective Instagram stories.



The two started off by holding what appeared to be a candlelight vigil, placing hundreds of small candles down on the sidewalk in Brooklyn next to some signs and graphics calling Pop Smoke the “King of New York.” Doe Boy captioned the story, “Pop day.. Rest up.” It seems there was a moment of silence held at the vigil, everyone holding up their flashlights and remembering the rapper.

Later, the rappers went to a house party of some kind, spending the remainder of their night drinking and listening to Pop Smoke. In the videos shared to the rappers’ respective Instagram stories, friends and fans of the rapper are smiling, dancing, and singing along to his music. Everyone appears to be keeping the event light and happy in a true celebration of life, Doe Boy calling the energy in the room “different.”



Rest in peace Pop Smoke.