On February 19, 2020, the world lost a truly formidable artist. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was building himself up to become the next big star in music, and his posthumous success signals the fact that he was well on his way to taking over the world. Recognized as one of the most popular stars in Brooklyn's beloved drill scene, the 20-year-old had taken a trip to Los Angeles, where he was gunned down by four men at his rental home, who have yet to go on trial. Today marks the one-year anniversary of the date that the rapper was taken away from us.

With the success of his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which was one of 2020's top-selling albums, and Meet The Woo, Vol. 2, which was released one week prior to Pop's death, the budding superstar had just started to enjoy a lick of success. "Dior", "Welcome to the Party", "Foreigner", and other hits had him bubbling before the truly disheartening events of February 19, when four men reportedly broke into his home and fatally shot him.

There is no telling where Pop Smoke would be today if he were still alive. Many believe that he would be one of the biggest artists in the world, or at least on his way to reaching that pinnacle.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Make sure to play your favorite Pop Smoke song today as you remember him on the date of his passing. Check out some tribute posts below.