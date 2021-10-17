Rotimi Comes Through With The Deluxe Version Of “All Or Nothing”

Many people know Rotimi from his role as Andre Coleman on Power, but back in September the 33-year-old made his mark on the music world with the release of his debut album, All or Nothing. On Friday, the actor shared the deluxe version, including six new tracks and some features from huge names.

Rotimi carries “X2,” “Runway,” and “Upside Down,” by himself, but enlists Busta Rhymes for help on “Sing,” Ludacris on “Love In The Sky,” and Eliad on “Life Of My Party.”

“Me and @bustarhymes went crazy on this one,” he captioned an Instagram post from earlier this week, debuting the new song. Just before the deluxe version dropped, the Boss actor also shared a music video for “I Do,” the 15th track on the original version of All or Nothing.

Elsewhere, Rotimi has been spotted speaking on his upcoming role in the House Party remake, headed by Lebron James’ production company.

Have you checked out Rotimi’s latest additions to his debut album yet? Stream the project below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Memory Lane (feat. Mom, Stacy Barthe, & Marquis Rachad)

2. Say My Name

3. Don’t You Ever

4. Fayah (feat. Alpha P)

5. What To Do

6. Decide

7. Weapon (Interlude)

8. Weapon (feat. Fireboy DML)

9. Fiction (feat. Busy Signal)

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Polaroid (feat. Yung Bleu)

12. Grown Decisions (feat. Tank)

13. All Or Nothing

14. Love Somebody

15. I Do

16. Sing (feat. Busta Rhymes)

17. Love In The Sky (feat. Ludacris)

18. Life Of My Party (feat. Eliad)

19. X2

20. Runway

21. Upside Down