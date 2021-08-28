Rotimi Shares Debut Album "All Or Nothing" Ft. Yung Bleu, Tank, Busy Signal & More

He has been blurring the lines that divide his acting and singing careers, and Rotimi has no intention of picking a side. We've seen him star in shows like Power or in films like Coming 2 America, but Rotimi has been carefully rolling out new music for some time. On Friday (August 27), he shared his debut studio album All Or Nothing, and in a recent interview with Billboard, the singer spoke about the development of the project.

"I’ve been working on this album for a year and a half. Ever since COVID," he revealed. "Last February, I built a studio in my house and literally just locked myself in and recorded. I found out so many different sides of my musical ability and have been getting better and better. It was the first time I was ever able to focus on music for a long period of time because I’ve always been balancing the two, [acting and music]. For me, it was like, ‘Go crazy. You got no excuses now, so go crazy. Do everything you said you wanted to do and create a project that people love.'"

Features on All Or Nothing include Yung Bleu, Tank, Stacy Barthe, Fireboy DML, Busy Signal, and more. Stream Rotimi's debut effort and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Memory Lane ft. Mom, Stacy Barthe & Marquis Rachad

2. Say My Name

3. Don’t You Ever

4. Fayah ft. Alpha P

5. What To Do

6. Decide

7. Weapon (Interlude)

8. Weapon ft. Fireboy DML

9. Fiction ft. Busy Signal

10. Don’t Mind Me

11. Polaroid ft. Yung Bleu

12. Grown Decisions ft. Tank

13. All or Nothing

14. Love Somebody

15. I Do

