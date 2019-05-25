mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rotimi Strolls Through With Smooth "Love Riddim" Video

Milca P.
May 25, 2019 17:11
Rotimi shares new visuals for his "Love Riddim" track.

This weekend marks the arrival of Rotimi's Walk With Me album, the artist's first full-length release since parting ways with 50 Cent's G-Unit imprint. The project is host to a number of tracks that give the fans a true representation of the evolving artistry of the Power star, including  lead single "Love Riddim."

With the effort, Rotimi also shares accompanying visuals for the cut, employing an elaborate new clip that features appearances from the likes of Apryl Jones, Serayah, even one Michael Blackson as the singer's likeness literally follows around a love interest while serenading her with sweet nothings of a forbidden love. 

Watch the full clip up top.

