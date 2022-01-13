Fans were looking forward to seeing Roddy Ricch rock the Saturday Night Live stage this weekend, but it looks as if those plans are now derailed. The Los Angeles rapper has been navigating his career through this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic like all of his superstar peers, and although SNL had strict COVID protocols to ensure safety, it's reported that Roddy dropped out of the show after being exposed.

The rapper revealed the latest update about his performance in an Instagram post.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

“Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though,” Ricch wrote on Instagram. Deadline reports that he will be replaced with the Pop band, Bleachers.

Although fans are disappointed, there have been hints that Roddy has been working on new music that will arrive sometime this year. Outside of music, we previously reported on Ricch making his debut appearance on Clubhouse recently after learning that a Crip named Yah-L called him our for "false flagging."

Usually, Ricch is a quiet person who does his best to stay out of controversy, but it was clear that he was upset that someone would try to besmirch his reputation. Check out his post about SNL below.



Instagram

[via]