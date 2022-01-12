Clubhouse is becoming known as the place for venting and confrontations. The app rose to fame during the quarantine lockdown and became a staple for celebrities to jump in rooms to converse with the fans and the media, and now it is a staple for those looking to hash out differences. Karen Civil and Joyner Lucas became a trending topic after their Clubhouse spat, and it looks as if Roddy Ricch has engaged in a back and forth with Yah-L, a reported Crip from Los Angeles.

Apparently, there have been allegations that Roddy is "false flagging," and he confronted Yah-L about the rumors on Clubhouse. “I got phone calls, text messages, I’m seeing on the internet I’m false flagging. I wanna know what’s going on,” said Roddy.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Who's sayin' I'm not from the hood? You saying I’m not from the hood?!” he added. When Yah-L stood his ground, Roddy continued to let him have it. “I'm asking you a question... You ain’t see me get put on to Blacc Macc?... Alright, champ, three n*ggas, put two of them down, that ain’t official? I know a lot of little homies that ain’t get their official, n*gga.”

Yah-L told him to watch his tone, but Roddy didn't care and they continued to talk over one another. “You ever touched a million dollars? I'm asking you a question. You ever touched a million dollars before?” Roddy asked. "I'm asking you do you know what that feel like? ‘Cause you here talking about another n*gga for free. Laughing. You laughing and I'm asking you a question."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Yah-L became upset and told Roddy that "real ones" didn't help him earn that money. "You playing internet games on some sh*t—I don't even know how to use this Clubhouse sh*t. I had to call Wack four, five times, he callin' me. You thirty, forty years old using this app, n*gga, I’m twenty-three. I don’t even know how to use this sh*t. ‘Cause I’m over here trying to make the Forbes again this year, man."

The typically mild-mannered rapper added that Yah-L was trying to tear him down without mentioning all that Roddy has done for his community. Roddy also listed off names of people from his neighborhood that have moved up the industry ladder with him and have gone on to form their own companies. He also refuted that he was avoiding Compton, saying he shot all his music videos there until his debut album and was there so often that his label told him he had to leave and film somewhere else.

“I done made $20 million in a year, you think I'm 'bout to be posted up with you, n*gga?!" Listen below.