COVID-19 is hitting harder than ever before. As Uproxx reports, New York's Kid Capri is one of the millions battling this virus right now, and from the sounds of his latest Instagram post, he's straight-up not having a good time.

"I'm sick as shit man," the 54-year-old told his over 470,000 followers in a video posted earlier this week. "Y'all gotta be careful out there, man. Y'all be careful 'cause it's bad out there. I've been sick for the last three days."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

He went on to list some of his worst symptoms, saying, "f*cking head is pounding. Back hurts, I'm pretty far from good." When explaining the reason for his upload, the "How Does It Feel" rapper shared, "I just wanted to pop on here and tell y'all [to] take care of yourselves, man. F*ck them parties. F*ck hanging out."

"If you ain't gotta be somewhere then don't go," the father of one advised. "Just relax, 'cause this shit is no joke."





According to his recount, Kid Capri has been profusely sweating through his clothes as he fights through the illness. "The lady just left here to give me my test," he told listeners. "I had the home test, she came over and tested me. F*cking head is pounding. But like I said, man, just stay out the way. Take care of yourself out there because it's serious. Shit is serious."

Capri's warning doesn't come lightly, especially as the death toll continues to rise. Most recently, the hip-hop community said a tragic goodbye to Kollege Kidd founder Raysean Autry and Houston lyricist D-Bando due to COVID-19 related causes. RIP.

In his latest upload, the Bronx-born DJ shared that he's feeling better while thanking his fans and friends for their outpouring of support – check it out below





