Roddy Ricch has been the one to look out for this year. Although it felt like we'd probably get an album from him earlier in the year, he's been putting in work making sure his debut effort leaves an impression. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is due out this Friday and ahead of its release, the rapper's slowly released a few singles off of the project including his recent collab with A Boogie, "Tip Toe."

The rapper recently shared the tracklist for the project but now, he's finally unveiled the cover art. The cover art features a black-and-white photo of the rapper with half of his face covered by the shadow with the album's title written in cursive at the bottom right corner. This comes just days after he unveiled the project's tracklist. The project is sixteen tracks in length with appearances from Gunna, Mustard, A Boogie, Lil Durk, and Meek.

In the unveiling of the tracklist, he also omitted one of the features on the project. Many, including Lil Durk, suspected that it's Drake given that Roddy has previously admitted that he has some tracks in the cut with the Toronto rapper. However, it could be a fellow Compton native that serves as the surprise feature. Roddy took to Instagram where he shared a picture of himself with Kendrick Lamar which could be an indication that the DAMN. rapper will appear on the track, "Antisocial." Mind you, I'm basing this solely on speculation but it would be nice to get a verse from Kenny before the year ends.