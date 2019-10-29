The anticipation for Roddy Ricch's debut album is real. Since the success of "Die Young" and the subsequent release of Feed The Streets II, the rapper has shown promising signs of being the next big thing to come out of Compton. As we approach the end of the year, Roddy Ricch is getting ready to slide into the Album Of The Year conversation at the last minute.

After embarking on a major year including collaborations with Nipsey Hussle and touring with Post Malone in Europe, the rapper's also just signed a major deal. Roddy Ricch announced his new partnership with Atlantic Records who will be releasing his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial which arrives on December 6th. The rapper's forthcoming project will include the previously released single, "Big Stepper" along with the Gunna-assisted banger, "Start Wit Me." Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is set to include some star-studded names such as Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

“I think we have one of the most talented artists coming out in this generation,” Dallas Martin, SVP of A&R at Atlantic Records, said in a statement about signing Roddy. “He makes music so effortlessly, and I think he will have the biggest album of the year.”

Roddy Ricch previously announced the title for his project in August on Real 92.3 with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed back in August. He explained that he was taking his time on the project and trying to make it as tight as possible. He also teased that he has a few collaborations with Drake in the cut. Whether or not it ends up on the project, though, remains unclear.