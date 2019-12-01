Roddy Ricch is one of the hottest new artists out right now. Feed The Streets I and II already made a mark in the streets but throughout the year, people have eagerly awaited the release of his debut album. With the project set to drop on Friday, the rapper hit the 'Gram to reveal the tracklist in its entirety.

Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is set to arrive in a few days and it will undoubtedly be worth the wait. The rapper's project consists of sixteen tracks in total with appearances from Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DJ Mustard, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill. However, he shared the tracklist with one name that has been marked out. He asked fans to guess who it is but not many were able to guess it. It's possible that it's a posthumous Nipsey Hussle verse considering that Roddy had a good relationship with the Crenshaw native. My other guess would be Drake. Roddy Ricch has hinted that they have a few collaborations in the cut, although he never confirmed whether it would land on his debut album.

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial will include the previously released singles, "Big Stepper," "Start Wit Me," and "Tip Toe." Who do you think the mystery feature is? Sound off in the comments.