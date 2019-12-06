Roddy Ricch's debut album arrived today and from the looks of some of the reaction, he hasn't disappointed. It's a fluid listen from top to bottom with some great features. Gunna, Meek Mill, Lil Durk and more appear across the tracklist but fans have been wondering about one song in particular. Earlier this week, the rapper shared the tracklist for the project which included a song called "Antisocial." The song had a feature that was blacked out and fans have speculated all week on who it could be.

"Antisocial" built anticipation all week because of the possibilities of guest appearances. The picture Roddy posted on Instagram with Kendrick Lamar left many hoping that TDE's flagship artist would've made an appearance on the project. Reason from TDE chimed in on the matter on Twitter which you can take for what it is. "Damn, Roddy didn’t get that special guest feature cleared," someone wrote on Twitter. Reason replied, "I saw that too lol."

Another person people speculated would've appeared on the project is Drake. When Roddy announced the title to his album, he also announced that he has a collaboration with Drake. Actually, he teased having several cuts with Drake but he wouldn't confirm if the 6ix God actually made the final cut.

It's unsure why the song didn't make the project but many speculate that the guest appearance wasn't cleared on time. Peep some of the reactions below.