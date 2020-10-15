Roddy Ricch is having the best year of his life, becoming one of the most popular rappers in the world. His breakout debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial has not fallen out of rotation as he remains a Billboard poster child.

In one of his most popular songs, he even utters that he's on the ballot for the upcoming election. "I'm a 2020 president candidate/I done put a hundred bands on Zimmerman, sh*t," sings Roddy on his chart-topping hit "The Box".

With the election only a few weeks away, the Compton rapper took some time to clarify his status in the race, clearly disappointed that he's not being taken seriously as a candidate.

"Even tho they didn’t put me on the ballot this year for president SMH go vote and be the change u wanna see," tweeted Roddy.

It looks like there's only room for one recording artist at the President's table, and Roddy Ricch was not the chosen one.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is sharing manipulated statistics that show him leading the race in Kentucky, and Lil Uzi Vert still has a tweet pinned to his profile about running for office himself.

Do you think Roddy should try again in 2024 or are his Presidential aspirations up?