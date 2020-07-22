There has been much presidential talk throughout 2020 as the United States gears up to elect its new Commander in Chief. November is shaping up to be one intense election month as people are weighing their voting options in the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic. As Donald Trump attempts to hold onto his position, Joe Biden has been campaigning to take over his spot. Then, another presidential hopeful entered into the political arena after Kanye West added his name to the list as an alternative candidate running for the Birthday Party.



Tabatha Fireman / Stringer /Getty Images

We've witnessed a few antics from Kanye over the past few days that have given the public pause, and while many people believe this isn't a time to troll the rapper, Lil Uzi Vert decided to have just a little bit of fun. Over on Twitter, Uzi said it's time for him to step up and make his voice heard. "IM TIRED OF THIS ..... IM RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT," the rapper wrote. "VOTE FOR BABY PLUTO."

Lil Uzi Vert followed up his tweet with a photo. In it, the rapper is decked out in his all-America-everything fit that includes an American flag sweater with a matching backpack. Of course, Uzi is traveling in the PJ for good measure. Check it out below.