This Friday's release slate just got a little more interesting. In addition to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's long-awaited collab project The Voice Of The Heroes finally dropping in a matter of days, Lloyd Banks' COTI is also set to drop this week, and just in case some fans thought Friday wasn't stacked enough, Compton's own Roddy Ricch has now surprised fans by confirming that he also has new music on the way.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

After previously announcing a single in a since-deleted post on Twitter, Roddy Rich's latest Instagram post has confirmed the imminent release of music and quickly caught the Hip-Hop community's attention. In a new set of photos, the Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial artist is seen posing in front of a Because The Internet-esque backdrop while wearing an all-black Afrocentric garb. The last photo in the Compton rapper's latest post is the cover art for a new song titled "Late At Night."

Coinciding with the minimal nature of the moon-centric cover art, Roddy Ricch tags Mustard in the post and captions it by writing, "6/4 freaky friday [dark moon emoji]." Check out Roddy Ricch's new post below. Are you looking forward to listening to "Late At Night" this Friday?