Rod Wave Pours His Heart Out On "SoulFly" Track

Rod Wave has proven himself as a versatile artist who many fans want to hear from. In 2020, he came through with quite a few dope singles that ended up being massive hits Nationwide. On Friday, Rod Wave came back and dropped off his brand new album called SoulFly which is packed with emotion and tracks that contain a narrative nature. One of those songs is the title effort "SoulFly" which has Rod Wave on a flight to a better place.

Throughout this song, Rod makes mention of his family and those closest to him. He even speaks on all of the trials and tribulations he has faced and how over the years, he hopes to carve out a legacy that people will remember him by. The piano keys laced throughout the song bring the emotion to the forefront and overall, this is the kind of track one would expect from Rod Wave.

Quotable Lyrics:

Conversatin' with mama, she say I'm in too deep

Until my n****s rich and free, it's hard to get me some sleep

It's hard to get me some peace with all the shit that I be battlin'

So many ups and downs, sometimes I feel like I can't balance it