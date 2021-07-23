Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the Modern Luxury Media brand have teamed up to assemble a new multi-platofrom, multimedia venture to capture this generation's most talented and diverse array of inspirations. Through print, digital, and social mediums, the new company, called EDITION, which launches this Winter, will elevate creative and successful voices to motivate users and shed light on modern artistry.

Roc Nation has a history of amplifying marginalized voices, and this collaboration seems to be an invitation for Modern Luxury to do the same. The innovative and immersive design of the platform will allow users to personalize content to their own interests and focus on talent from certain disciplines.

“With EDITION, we have a unique opportunity to define what luxury means now, and also challenge how the world perceives and understands culture. I am beyond excited to help shape a visionary platform that understands the aspirational significance of exploring creativity in the luxury space,” stated EDITION editor-in-chief Soul H. Harris. Roc Nation and Modern Luxury executives echoed Harris' vision: "The importance of elevating the voices of such a powerful community has never been greater. We are excited to devote our efforts in creating a platform that is not only exciting but necessary in order to push the luxury media industry forward." Roc Nation President of Business and Operations Brett Yormark said.

Modern Luxury Media, which centers its brand around providing affluent customers with expensive products, is using EDITION to rebrand themselves as more inclusive: "This is a proud moment for Modern Luxury to bring EDITION to life in partnership with Roc Nation and to ensure diverse voices are championed and represented within the luxury space." said Modern Luxury CFO Michael Dickey.

Both companies seem intent on delivering a product bent on inspiring the masses and elevating marginalized voices.

Check out the announcement below.