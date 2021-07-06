A string of robberies that we've ben reporting to you this week-- including the high profile cases of Lakers' star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian, are now raising questions within the L.A.P.D about possible connections between the cases. The violent robberies, as well as similar crimes in the area, may be part of one overarching crime ring-- and Los Angeles police are determined to settle the case. All cases being investigated seem to feature similar methods and descriptions, though the robberies may have come to an end last week when two of the thieves were shot by Saghian's security- one passed away.

Both the attack on Saghian and Pope have quite similar procedures. Saghian was trailed by three gunmen in the early hours of June 25th-- all the way to his home in The Hollywood Hills. The gunmen forced the Fashion Nova CEO's entourage out of his Rolls Royce before stripping them of their jewelry. Two of the perpetrators were shot by Saghian's security, only one survived. Saghian returned home safely, and his security guard was hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

Caldwell-Pope was targeted by a similar group of gunmen at his L.A. home just a week prior. The suspects made off with a Rolex, jewelry, and an iPhone after ambushing Pope and his friends while hanging out in his driveway in the early morning. Now, LA police officers are looking at both cases in search of connections.

The investigation is ongoing and we will let you know of any updates.

