The Los Angeles Police Department is facing heavy scrutiny after an explosion rocked a residential neighborhood in South L.A. On Wednesday (June 30), multiple reports stated that police seized approximately 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and homemade explosives from a home. As a precaution, authorities reportedly said that they placed the fireworks in a bomb squad truck that was supposed to transport them from the scene to be destroyed with the help of Cal Fire, but instead, the truck exploded.

There were reportedly at least 16 people who were injured at the scene and several homes were devastated as windows were blown out. According to ABC7 News in Los Angeles, authorities are currently determining if many of those homes are structurally sound.

Several of the injured were first responders, but reports state six civilians were hurt and three were noted as having "serious injuries." ABC News reports, "One man, identified as Arturo Cejas III, was arrested on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home, police said."

The frightening explosion was captured from multiple angles and after the footage was shared online, many in the public questioned why authorities wowuld seize the fireworks and store them in a bomb squad unit while not immediately removing the potential hazard from the neighborhood. The LAPD has been receiving backalsh all evening, so check out footage of the explosion and read through reactions below.

